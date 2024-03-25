More than 7.6 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International during the busy spring break period already underway, according to airport officials.

The busiest day is expected to be this Friday, March 29, when more than 335,000 passengers will use the Atlanta airport.

That’s because many public schools in the state, including systems in Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Decatur, Marietta and Buford all have spring break April 1-5.