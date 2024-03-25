Atlanta Airport Blog

Spring break travel brings crowds to Hartsfield-Jackson

Most Atlanta area public schools will be off the first week of April and Atlanta’s airport is expected to be busy with the peak day being this Friday
Passengers navigate through Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, March 11, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Passengers navigate through Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, March 11, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
31 minutes ago

More than 7.6 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International during the busy spring break period already underway, according to airport officials.

The busiest day is expected to be this Friday, March 29, when more than 335,000 passengers will use the Atlanta airport.

That’s because many public schools in the state, including systems in Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Decatur, Marietta and Buford all have spring break April 1-5.

Many colleges have already had spring breaks, and the airport’s projection for 7.6 million passengers covers a lengthy period running from March 14 to April 7.

Airport officials are recommending travelers get to the airport at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.

According to auto club AAA, 41% of Georgia residents plan to take a spring break vacation. The most popular destinations are the beach, followed by a city or major metro destination, theme park or resort vacation. The top state for spring break trips is Florida.

The Transportation Security Administration said before the national spring break rush in March that it was expecting a record number of travelers, with volumes up nearly 6% from last year.

