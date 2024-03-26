LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Merchant Speaks Out’

The lawyer who filed the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sits for an interview for “Breakdown.”
Attorney Ashleigh Merchant explains her motivations for filing the motion and gives her reactions to Willis’ surprise testimony at the evidentiary hearing. Episode 36 — “Merchant Speaks Out” — is the most recent installment of Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast.
The episode also covers a recent decision by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that allows lawyers for former President Donald Trump and seven of his co-defendants to pursue an appeal of the judge’s recent decision denying the motion to disqualify Willis.
