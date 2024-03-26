BreakingNews
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision
Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Merchant Speaks Out’

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant explains to the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast why she filed the motion to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis
Attorney Ashleigh Merchant sits for an interview on the latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 'Breakdown' podcast. Merchant, who represents defendant Michael Roman in the Georgia election interference case, filed the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

15 minutes ago

The lawyer who filed the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sits for an interview for “Breakdown.”

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant explains her motivations for filing the motion and gives her reactions to Willis’ surprise testimony at the evidentiary hearing. Episode 36 — “Merchant Speaks Out” — is the most recent installment of Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast.

The episode also covers a recent decision by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that allows lawyers for former President Donald Trump and seven of his co-defendants to pursue an appeal of the judge’s recent decision denying the motion to disqualify Willis.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
