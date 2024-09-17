A.M. ATL: Is ‘false fall’ a real thing?

Morning, y’all! High temperatures are back in the mid-80s today. And likely for the rest of the week.

More on our current climatological situation shortly — but don’t miss tonight’s supermoon and partial lunar eclipse!

Otherwise, we’ve got the latest on a state leader’s school safety pitch, dropping gas prices and the Falcons’ jaw-dropping last-minute victory on Monday Night Football.

Let’s get to it.

***

SEASONABLY WARM

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

It’s that time of year, folks.

The time of year when temperatures bobble back and forth between “yep, still hot!” and “ohh, I need a little coat this morning.” That time of year when internet comedians make jokes about things like “false fall.”

You’ve seen ‘em.

But, like, what’s the deal? Is “false fall” a real thing? Why does this always happen?

The coolest part of any journalism job is wondering about something and having an excuse to just … ask a really smart person for an answer. So I did that.

And as it turns out: False fall is a real thing. Or at least has a real explanation.

Pam Knox, an agricultural climatologist at UGA, told me she thinks of it as “more a meme” — “but one that is based on good scientific knowledge.”

First, you should know there are two different time frames for the start of “fall.” The one most people talk about, the one coming up on Sunday, is astronomical fall.

The other is meteorological or climatological fall — which begins Sept. 1.

That one’s important because it more or less coincides with the jet stream (a narrow band of wind in the upper atmosphere) spending a lot more time in the American South than usual.

The jet stream moves more air masses (warm and cold) through the region. Something called the polar vortex joins in, too.

Thus the vacillating temperatures.

“Couple that with the cultural rhythm of college football, pumpkin lattes and such,” said Marshall Shepherd, director of UGA’s atmospheric sciences program, “and you have the Southern culture phenomenon.”

The jet stream actually sticks around ‘til spring. And if you think about it, those Georgia winters also bring some pretty notable temperature swings.

But I suppose you never forget your first.

***

‘SECURE OUR SCHOOLS’

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods said he’ll push for state funding to provide every school with a school resource officer and a crisis alert system.

“As we reflect on the tragedy at Apalachee High School, it is crucial that we redouble our efforts to secure our schools and protect every student in our state,” Woods wrote in a news release. “There is also early evidence (these measures) made a difference at Apalachee.”

Apalachee staffers wore badges with buttons capable of alerting public safety officials during emergencies. Many other Georgia schools already use the same system.

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» Getting cheaper: A gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia, which now averages less than $3.

» Facing foreclosure: The Buckhead apartment tower with that big “clock” displaying Atlanta’s population.

***

DUE IN COURT

Christopher Wolfenbarger, the man arrested last month on charges tied to his wife’s brutal 1998 death, is scheduled for a plea hearing this morning in Fulton County Superior Court.

***

WAR OF WORDS

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance used his appearance at the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition to heap praise on Gov. Brian Kemp — and to blame Democratic rhetoric for Sunday’s apparent attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

“The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months,” Vance said.

***

YOU LIKE THAT?

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Down six with time getting shorter and the odds getting longer, quarterback Kirk Cousins marched the Falcons down the field in less than a minute. The knockout blow? A seven-yard touchdown pass to Drake London.

The 22-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football showed why Atlanta spent big on Cousins in the offseason — and avoided what could’ve been a disastrous 0-2 start.

“We had to do it any way we could,” Cousins said. More photos here.

Braves: A brutal 9-0 loss to the Dodgers dropped Atlanta a game out of the final wild card spot.

A brutal 9-0 loss to the Dodgers dropped Atlanta a game out of the final wild card spot. Dream: Tonight’s home game with the Sky (7:30 p.m. on Peachtree TV) is a must-win for Atlanta’s playoff hopes.

***

A LIFELONG PASSION

Ahead of the rapper Rich Homie Quan’s funeral this morning, UATL’s Gavin Godfrey takes a look at the 34-year-old’s first love: baseball.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 17, 1998

As President Bill Clinton remained defiant about Monica Lewinsky, DeKalb County officials dealt with something entirely different: a baby found abandoned in a church parking lot.

“I am unable to take care of my baby,” the accompanying note from Baby Gloria’s mother read. “Right now, I am homeless, and she need attention. Please see she gets it. Also please find her a good home with a good Christian family.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured the chaotic scene as opponents of Atlanta’s public safety training center unleashed a wave of pingpong balls during Monday’s City Council meeting.

***

ONE MORE THING

The youngsters are apparently doing a TikTok trend involving … taking pictures of their stuff inside the trays at airport security? Regrettably, TSA says it’s fine as long as you’re not holding up the line.

***

Until next time.