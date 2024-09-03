Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Here we are again, Braves, Mets tied for final wild card

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a double to left field in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a double to left field in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
Updated 16 minutes ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture as of the start of Sept. 15.

The Braves won. The Mets lost. Here we are again as the Braves and Mets are tied for the final wild card spot. Both teams have 81-67 records and are 5-5 in head-to-head matchups. The Mets technically own the final spot due to the second tiebreaker, intradivison record. The Mets are 23-18 (.560) against NL East teams while the Braves are 24-22 (.522).

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

Clinched: None

90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres,

50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

10-49%: None

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched: None

90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Royals

50-89%: Twins

10-49%: None

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners, Rays, Tigers

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Monday: vs. Dodgers

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: at Reds

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins

Sept. 24-26: vs. Mets

Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

