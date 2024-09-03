MLB postseason picture: Here we are again, Braves, Mets tied for final wild card

Here is the current MLB playoff picture as of the start of Sept. 15.

The Braves won. The Mets lost. Here we are again as the Braves and Mets are tied for the final wild card spot. Both teams have 81-67 records and are 5-5 in head-to-head matchups. The Mets technically own the final spot due to the second tiebreaker, intradivison record. The Mets are 23-18 (.560) against NL East teams while the Braves are 24-22 (.522).

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.