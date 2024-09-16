Don’t try this TikTok trend at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson

Airport fashion is nothing new. Whether it’s wearing the perfect athleisure set with a slicked-back bun or acquiring the casual look with elevated basics and high-tech headphones, putting effort into the travel look has long been part of any trip.

Atlanta travelers have mastered assembling their airport trays at security in a quick and concise way, especially at our busy airport. A new TikTok trend wants to add a fashion forward component to the task.

The “airport tray aesthetic,” which started popping up on TikTok just before the travel boom of summer, consists of travelers assembling their gray security tubs in an artful way, before snapping a photo for the app. The trend has also gained traction on Instagram, Pinterest and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The trend is meant to show off passengers’ shoes, sunglasses, headphones, sweaters and even books, all in the name of the “aesthetic.”

Many commenters have cited airports like Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson or Chicago’s O’Hare as places where this trend would never fly. That may be true. however, the Transportation Security Administration said there are circumstances where participating may work.

“As long as staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues,” a TSA spokesperson told Nexstar.

The spokesperson went on to warn passengers of getting too caught up in the trend and forgetting their items, saying, “Travelers should take care to secure their IDs, passports and any light items on top that could be swept out of the bins when they go into the machines.”

One TikTok influencer in particular, Chelsea As Of Late, suggests travelers find a quiet spot to take their tray after it goes through security, so they can get that perfect photo without disrupting the people around them.

The airport has always felt like a fashion show for some, and this trend seems to be an extension of that. Next time you’re at the airport, maybe you will snap a pic, too. Just don’t create extra traffic at the world’s busiest airport.