Possible new clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings

Sills told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the discovery involved so-called “touch DNA” that could have been left by an assailant. “I don’t know that criminals at the time would have been concerned with touch DNA,” he said. The technique can detect miniscule samples of skin cells left on an item that has been casually touched.

The sheriff was quick to note, however, that no suspect has been identified and that further testing is underway.

“It’s the best evidence we have developed in 10 years,” Sills said Wednesday.

On May 6, 2014, Russell Dermond, 88, was found dead in the carport of his $1 million home in the Great Waters subdivision, a gated golfing and boating enclave 60 miles southeast of Atlanta.

His wife, 87, was nowhere to be found. Ten days later, Shirley Dermond’s body turned up in the lake, about 5 miles by boat from the couple’s house. Her body had been weighed down with concrete blocks, but it became tangled in underwater trees and a pair of fishermen spotted it.

In the years since the slayings, viable leads have been scant to nonexistent.

Speaking of this week’s development, the sheriff said, “I am ever-optimistic that this will lead somewhere.”