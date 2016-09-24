Actual Factual Georgia: History of Atlanta Hawks

Q: With the Atlanta Hawks playing so well right now, I’d like to know more about their history. Were they an expansion team, or did they move here from another city? Who have been their best players?

A: The franchise hasn't always played in Atlanta, and there have been many times in the past 45 years when this city didn't want to claim them. The Hawks have been a part of Atlanta since 1968, when they moved here from St. Louis just 10 years after winning the franchise's only NBA title.

Atlanta didn’t have an arena suitable for the Hawks, so they shared Alexander Memorial Coliseum with Georgia Tech until the architectural wonder called The Omni was finished in 1972. The Hawks weren’t great those years, but Lou Hudson and “Pistol” Pete Maravich wowed fans with their offensive skills.