Activists say they’re tired of repeated incidents of police violence

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

During Friday night’s brief protest, several activists said the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, reminded them of previous instances of police brutality that sparked nationwide outrage.

Jan Rivas with the Democratic Socialists of America stated that not every cause she stands up will be her problem, but they nevertheless still impact her to a degree and impact those around her — those who many be hurting.

”I hate being out here. I don’t want to be out here. I don’t think anybody wants to be out here,” Rivas said. “How many years have we been out here? How many names have we had to say? How many murders have occurred?”

She said not every act of police brutality will be happening in Georgia, or anywhere near the south, but it doesn’t mean the issue is any less worth standing up against. She specifically called out for people in metro Atlanta who have not been victims of police brutality — those who never have to fear being mistreated by the police — to get outside their comfort zone and also say Tyre Nichols’ name.

