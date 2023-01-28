Activists say they’re tired of repeated incidents of police violence

Jan Rivas with the Democratic Socialists of America stated that not every cause she stands up will be her problem, but they nevertheless still impact her to a degree and impact those around her — those who many be hurting.

”I hate being out here. I don’t want to be out here. I don’t think anybody wants to be out here,” Rivas said. “How many years have we been out here? How many names have we had to say? How many murders have occurred?”