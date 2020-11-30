Girl grazed in the head after bullets hit SW Atlanta apartment

For the second time in less than a week, a child was injured by gunfire in southwest Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was grazed in the head Sunday night when a round entered her apartment on Fulton Street, according to Atlanta police. She was alert when emergency crews arrived shorty after 6:30 p.m. to take her to the hospital.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from a nearby intersection, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Two rounds hit the girl’s apartment, according to police.
Last Tuesday, another girl was injured when a bullet ripped through her Mechanicsville apartment. A 12-year-old was shot in the leg when a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment in a complex along Ira Street, police said.
The child in that incident was also expected to recover. The man living next door, 31-year-old D’Andre Brawner, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.
Brawner, who was also arrested on a gun charge and parole violation in March, is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail. Police did not say at the time of his arrest if he was shooting at someone or if his gun accidentally discharged, striking the child.
No suspects have been identified in the latest shooting incident, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
