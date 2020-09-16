50 cats found at couple’s Georgia home

LifeLine Animal Project spokeswoman Karen Hirsch said the couple’s daughter reached out to Cats and Dogs of Georgia, a local animal rescue, for help on Monday. The woman’s parents started feeding stray cats about a year ago. Over the next year, those female cats had dozens of kittens, Hirsch said.

Authorities were able to rescue all but seven of the 50 cats. They are trying to recover the ones that remain on the property.