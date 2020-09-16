50 cats found at couple’s Georgia home

Fifty cats, including 23 kittens, have been found at the northeast Georgia home of a couple in their mid-80s, officials said.
LifeLine Animal Project spokeswoman Karen Hirsch said the couple’s daughter reached out to Cats and Dogs of Georgia, a local animal rescue, for help on Monday. The woman’s parents started feeding stray cats about a year ago. Over the next year, those female cats had dozens of kittens, Hirsch said.
Authorities were able to rescue all but seven of the 50 cats. They are trying to recover the ones that remain on the property.
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
A Walton County shelter is tending to the adult cats, but LifeLine took the 16 kittens. All need veterinary care.
“We desperately need foster homes for them, because we are almost out of space in our isolation ward at the clinic and the kittens need to be separated from other cats,” Hirsch said.
People interested in opening up their homes to a kitten via fostering should visit LifeLineAnimal.org/fostercats and select the Community Animal Center as the location.
Authorities do not anticipate filing charges against the couple.
Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics