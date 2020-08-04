Chihuahuas ‘literally coming out of the kitchen cabinets’ in Georgia mass dog rescue

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove announced the rescue operation Tuesday and will continue to provide care to the dogs until they are adopted. According to the shelter’s announcement, 181 dogs were recovered but, since several were pregnant, three puppies were born in the shelter’s care over the weekend, bringing the total to 184. The announcement said 30 additional dogs had been rescued from the same property by another organization earlier in the day.

Though the dogs were covered in fleas, they were well-nourished and relatively healthy, the announcement said. The pack has been divided into smaller groups to be assessed. All of them will be treated for fleas, de-wormed, spayed or neutered and vaccinated.