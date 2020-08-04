Chihuahuas ‘literally coming out of the kitchen cabinets’ in Georgia mass dog rescue

More than 180 Chihuahua-breed dogs were rescued Friday when a local animal shelter and law enforcement recovered them from a property in Butts County.
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove announced the rescue operation Tuesday and will continue to provide care to the dogs until they are adopted. According to the shelter’s announcement, 181 dogs were recovered but, since several were pregnant, three puppies were born in the shelter’s care over the weekend, bringing the total to 184. The announcement said 30 additional dogs had been rescued from the same property by another organization earlier in the day.
Though the dogs were covered in fleas, they were well-nourished and relatively healthy, the announcement said. The pack has been divided into smaller groups to be assessed. All of them will be treated for fleas, de-wormed, spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
“This is one of the most deplorable cases of animal hoarding I have seen,” Noah’s Ark founder and president Jama Hedgecloth said. “The dogs were everywhere, literally coming out of kitchen cabinets and mattresses. I am grateful we have the staff, volunteers and resources to give these animals a new life. We will rely on our loyal donors to raise the money needed to provide medical treatment and rehab care for this many animals.”
While the dogs are physically healthy, they have had no human socialization and will need behavioral stabilization in foster environments before they can be adopted, the Noah’s Ark announcement said.
There was no information about whether charges would be pressed in this incidence of animal hoarding, and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions from AJC.com.
If you are interested in fostering a dog or making a donation to support this immediate need, contact Noah’s Ark at 770-957-0888 or noahs-ark.org.
Credit: AJC