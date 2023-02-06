X
30-story building poised to tower over Margaret Mitchell House

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago
Construction on Stratus Midtown is slated for 2024; developer will protect the 1899 home and gardens.

The land surrounding the Margaret Mitchell House will soon receive a massive makeover, one that will turn eyes to the sky.

Trammell Crow Company plans to build a 30-story tower on property near the historic Tudor Revival building and gardens and the Midtown MARTA Station. The project’s architect Duda|Paine released renderings last week of the development called Stratus Midtown, showcasing a glassy tower that will overshadow the 1899 home where Margaret Mitchell penned “Gone with the Wind.”

Credit: GREG MOONEY

Credit: GREG MOONEY

Trammell Crow paid $17 million in 2020 to buy the land, and the project requires the demolition of a shuttered one-story bank on the property. The Margaret Mitchell House and its gardens — a designated city landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places — will be preserved by the two-block development.

Crescent Avenue, which is currently a two-way street, will be converted to a one-way to serve the project and its pedestrian plaza, according to the architecture firm. A mural is also in the works and will stretch multiple stories above the Margaret Mitchell House, which has been preserved as a museum.

Tenants have not been announced

Tenants have not been announced; CBRE is in charge of leasing.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, according to Duda|Paine. Trammell Crow’s special administrative permit is still under review by the city’s Office of Zoning and Development.

ExploreRenderings released for historic Midtown funeral home’s redevelopment

