2 injured in massive Union City apartment fire

Officials said nearly 20 people were displaced after a large fire ripped through a Union City apartment building.
Officials said nearly 20 people were displaced after a large fire ripped through a Union City apartment building.

South Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two people were injured and seven families are in need of new homes after a large fire razed an entire building at a Union City apartment complex, officials said.

Thursday morning’s blaze at the Summit Apartments along Oakley Road started about 8 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. Everyone made it out of the building, but two people were treated for injuries.

The blaze destroyed an entire apartment building and left two people injured.
The blaze destroyed an entire apartment building and left two people injured.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with burns and another was treated for cuts from broken glass and smoke inhalation. Witnesses told the news station flames shot at least 40 feet into the air. The blaze destroyed the entire apartment building, displacing about 20 people from seven families.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting those who lost their homes. They are providing the Union City residents with food, clothing and a temporary place to stay until they can get back on their feet, the agency said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

