2 dead in separate shootings in southwest Atlanta

Another shooting was reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Woodrow Street. The body of a man was found in the middle of the street, Avery said.

“The male had a gunshot wound to the chest,” he said.

That homicide is also under investigation, Avery said Wednesday, and police have not identified a suspect. Neither of the latest victims has been identified.

Including the latest incidents, at least 12 people have been killed in shootings in southwest Atlanta since the beginning of the month.

On Dec. 1, four men were killed in three separate shootings along Campbellton and Fairburn roads, and another was discovered dead Dec. 4 on Kimberly Road. Two days later, two men were discovered dead at a Sylvan Road gas station and a Delowe Drive day care.

Two more were killed in separate shootings Dec. 10 on Dimmock Street and Forsyth Street, although police have yet to classify the Forsyth Street incident as a homicide. On Sunday, a man died after being shot in the neck at a home on Cordova Street.

The incidents do not appear to be related. Anyone with information about any of the southwest Atlanta shootings is asked to contact police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.