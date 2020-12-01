2 men killed during another deadly night in Atlanta

The next call about a deadly shooting came in about 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Rocky Ford Road in Kirkwood after a man was discovered shot inside.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Avery said. The man was taken to a hospital but later died.

Like the southwest Atlanta incident, the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of either victim, and no suspects have been identified.

The killings are the latest in a stretch of violent incidents in the city. On Monday, a man was shot in the head and killed at the Barclay Hotel downtown. Two nights before, about 300 teens were gathered near an Atlantic Station bowling alley, and many were engaged in fights before being dispersed by police.

The massive brawl was captured on video. One 15-year-old, who police have accused as the “primary aggressor,” was detained on a charge of aggravated assault.

When asked about the fight, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms compared the increase in violence in Atlanta to that in other major cities.

“While overall crime is down across the city, unfortunately, like several other major cities across the nation, Atlanta is experiencing an uptick in violent crime,” a spokesman for the mayor said Monday. “Keeping our residents and visitors safe continues to be our number one priority, and we are working with the Atlanta Police Department and businesses to further reduce crime in our city.”

— Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.