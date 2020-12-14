1 more killed in deadly spate of shootings in SW Atlanta

A man died Sunday after he was found shot in the neck at a southwest Atlanta home.
Medics were called to the home in the 1000 block of Cordova Street about 8:15 p.m., but they were unable to save the man, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Little is known about what led to the deadly shooting, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daughertry said Monday.
“The homicide unit has taken lead on the investigation and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” he said in a statement. “The investigation continues.”
It is the latest in a spate of violent incidents Atlanta police have investigated in the region this month. Including the victim shot on Cordova Street, 10 people have been killed in southwest Atlanta since Dec. 1.
Four men were killed in three separate shootings Dec. 1 along Campbellton and Fairburn roads, and another was discovered dead Dec. 4 on Kimberly Road. On Dec. 6, two men were discovered dead at a Sylvan Road gas station and a Delowe Drive day care.
Two more were killed in separate shootings Dec. 10 on Dimmock Street and Forsyth Street, although police have yet to classify the Forsyth Street incident as a homicide.
This year, Atlanta police have investigated 146 homicides, making 2020 the deadliest year on record in nearly two decades. There were 99 in all of 2019.
