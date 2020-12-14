1 more killed in deadly spate of shootings in SW Atlanta

Four men were killed in three separate shootings Dec. 1 along Campbellton and Fairburn roads, and another was discovered dead Dec. 4 on Kimberly Road. On Dec. 6, two men were discovered dead at a Sylvan Road gas station and a Delowe Drive day care.

Two more were killed in separate shootings Dec. 10 on Dimmock Street and Forsyth Street, although police have yet to classify the Forsyth Street incident as a homicide.

This year, Atlanta police have investigated 146 homicides, making 2020 the deadliest year on record in nearly two decades. There were 99 in all of 2019.

