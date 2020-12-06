Man killed after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta gas station

A man was killed early Sunday after an argument escalated into a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta gas station, police said.
Officers were sent to the Chevron gas station on Sylvan Road just before 2 a.m., according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee. When they arrived, they found the man lying in the parking lot.
Investigators determined the man had been involved in a fight with another man, Chafee said. At some point during the altercation, gunfire erupted.
Police said the gunman left the scene of the deadly shooting. He has not been identified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.