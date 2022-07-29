180-plus apartments to replace longtime auto shop near Beltline

“Our family has been an active part of the community for a long time, and we are glad the new owners care about the history of the property,” Robert Reid, the shop’s longtime owner, said in a news release. “We are excited to see this become a great new place for people to live.”

The Reid family placed the 1.6-acre property for sale last year. The sale price was not disclosed, but the land and building is worth $763,500, according to Fulton County property records. Toro said it will incorporate items from the auto shop as part of the apartment complex’s design.