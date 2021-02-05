East Point imposes 9 p.m. curfew for minors after spate of shootings

In a news release, city officials said the earlier curfew also stems from large gatherings of “unsupervised maskless minors” who are not social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. They called out parents and guardians, urging them to take more responsibility for keeping their children safe.

Under the new ordinance, parents who allow their children to be out past curfew will receive a verbal warning on the first offense. After that, they are subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 60 days in the East Point city jail.

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said there are regularly groups of more than 250 unsupervised teens gathered at Camp Creek Marketplace and the nearby AMC theater, which falls under the jurisdiction of Atlanta police.

Police plan to increase patrols at Camp Creek Marketplace to enforce the curfew and collaborate with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as well as Atlanta, South Fulton and College Park police, city officials said.

“Safety will always be our top priority and it is more important now than ever during this global pandemic,” Ingraham said in a statement. “For this curfew to be effective, getting the word out and wide along with enforcement are critical to ensure that our youth are home safely or supervised during the curfew hours.”

The city of East Point has had a curfew in place for minors since 1996. Previously, teens 16 and younger had to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For those 17 and younger, the previous curfew was 11 p.m.