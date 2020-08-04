One month later, suspects still at large in Secoriea Turner’s death

Secoriea Turner

Civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis, who is representing the child’s family, spoke out Tuesday admonishing anyone with information to come forward.

“There is no ‘code of silence’ when an 8-year-old is shot in the back,” the Decatur lawyer tweeted. “This is not ‘cooperating w/ the police,‘ this is protecting our children. Her life mattered & we can’t be silent on that.”

Secoriea’s death happened on a bloody day in Atlanta – 28 people were shot – and yards from the scene of one of the city’s most notorious police shootings in recent years.

Brooks, 27, was shot on June 12 while trying to flee the scene with an officer’s Taser. Police had been called to the scene because Brooks, who appeared drunk, had fallen asleep behind the wheel in the Wendy’s drive-thru line. He and officers had a cordial conversation for 41 minutes until Officer Garrett Rolfe attempted to place Brooks under arrest for DUI. Brooks struggled with Rolfe and another officer, took the Taser and ran before Rolfe shot him.

The first 29 minutes don’t prepare you for the all-too-familiar tragedy that follows: a white police officer, a black male victim, lethal gunshots and questions about whether any of it was justified. It happened again in Atlanta Friday night, when Officer Garrett Rolfe fired three times at a fleeing Rayshard Brooks. Both men, 27 years old. The shooting would set off a stunning chain of events, culminating in the resignation early Saturday night by Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. (Video edited by Ryon Horne, Christian Boone)

Some Atlanta police officers were outraged when Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder and other charges. Officer Devin Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault. Both have been released on bond.

APD officers who felt Rolfe and Brosnan had done nothing wrong called out of work in protest and reported feeling afraid they’d be charged if they had to use force. Officers especially seemed to avoid policing around the Wendy’s. For days, armed men brandished guns, threatened journalists trying to report from the scene and ran an unauthorized security checkpoint near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. It took negotiations with city leaders, neighborhood residents and the protesters to get the road cleared.

Experts say all these factors, as well as the violence of July 4, likely contributed to the police department’s failure to respond to a report that the road was barricaded before Secoriea was shot.

Police knew for more than an hour before the child was shot that the street was barricaded, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But the documents suggest police didn’t respond to the scene before the Jeep the child was riding in encountered the roadblock around 9:50 p.m.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she knew about the roadblock 45 minutes before the shooting, though a spokesman says her office wasn’t aware guns were involved. Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant learned about the armed blockade roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, according to text messages the AJC obtained.

Protesters at Wendy’s on University Avenue on June 14. Protesters set fire to the Atlanta Wendy’s the day after Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Atlanta police. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Had this delayed response happened on a different day, at a different place, in a different summer, officials might be criticized widely for failing to remove the roadblock. But experts told the AJC it was no surprise the police didn’t respond to clear the road, because of the complex and volatile situation in the city and at that intersection.

“It happened on July 4, less than a week after two officers were charged with crimes,” said Georgia State University criminology professor and policing expert Dean Dabney said. “Am I surprised that officers aren’t responding to that area? No.”

Cedric Alexander, former DeKalb County public safety director and policing expert, said the child’s death could be attributed to myriad societal factors that led to the current national unrest. Those factors – including lacking social services, neglected neighborhoods, police abuse – conspired to create a chaotic and delicate situation in Atlanta, not unlike similar situations in other cities. He said it appeared Atlanta officials and police have been earnest in seeking solutions.

“They’re talking about reform, about social change,” Alexander said. “That’s the path forward.”

As for who’s to blame for the child’s shooting, he put it on whoever pulled the trigger.

“Let’s not forget the shooter,” he said.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooters, Secoriea’s family attorney said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.