Shooting leaves 12-year-old dead in Clayton County

Clayton County police is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead Thursday night, authorities said.
The victim died from a gunshot wound in the 30 block of Willow Lane in Riverdale at 9:15 p.m., Clayton County police spokesman Officer Johnny Carroll said.
“Officers are working diligently to locate any information that may lead to a possible suspect," Carroll said. "Any association between the victim and shooter is unknown at this time.”
No additional details have been released.
