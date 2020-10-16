X

Shooting leaves 12-year-old dead in Clayton County

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead Thursday night, authorities said.

News | 1 hour ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County police is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead Thursday night, authorities said.

The victim died from a gunshot wound in the 30 block of Willow Lane in Riverdale at 9:15 p.m., Clayton County police spokesman Officer Johnny Carroll said.

“Officers are working diligently to locate any information that may lead to a possible suspect," Carroll said. "Any association between the victim and shooter is unknown at this time.”

No additional details have been released.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

5 Germs Hand Sanitizer Won’t Kill. Hand sanitizer is the go-to for commuters, new moms and everybody in between. But there are 5 germs it actually won't kill. 1. Norovirus, The highly contagious virus is spread by direct contact, contaminated food or drinks and surfaces. 2. HPV, Although commonly thought of as an STI, it can spread through many forms of close contact. 3. MRSA, MRSA cannot be killed by alcohol-based hand sanitizers and it can cause potentially fatal infections. 4. E. Coli, Research shows that handwashing is the best defense against this contaminant. 5. Polio, Polio's non-enveloped shape allows it to last longer and survive the use of hand sanitizers

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.