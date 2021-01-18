Sandy Springs awards $386K turf contract for Hammond Park

The Sandy Springs City Council has awarded a $386,440 contract to Sprinturf LLC to install synthetic turf at Hammond Park.
The project replaces the existing turf field, now 12 years old, staff said in a report to the council. Hammond Park also is getting erosion control and stormwater improvements.
With the new turf, the city seeks to increase safety for recreational and competitive play, primarily soccer and lacrosse but also special events and training, staff said. The work also will improve the field’s playability, drainage and water quality, and the aesthetics and visibility of the southern portion of the park.
Sprinturf’s bid was the second lowest received, but the lowest bidder did not meet specifications of the bid document, staff said. The council also approved transferring $50,000 from the Capital Improvement Project Account for Overland Park Streambank Restoration to cover higher than anticipated costs.