Sandy Springs awards $386K turf contract for Hammond Park

The project replaces the existing turf field, now 12 years old, staff said in a report to the council. Hammond Park also is getting erosion control and stormwater improvements.

With the new turf, the city seeks to increase safety for recreational and competitive play, primarily soccer and lacrosse but also special events and training, staff said. The work also will improve the field’s playability, drainage and water quality, and the aesthetics and visibility of the southern portion of the park.