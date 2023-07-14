Veteran suing Alpharetta over free speech wins South Georgia settlement

Attorneys for a man who is suing the city of Alpharetta over his constitutional right to free speech have settled a similar lawsuit for their client in a victory against another Georgia city.

Last January, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Gray against Alpharetta and two city police officers; and separately sued the chief of police in Blackshear, a South Georgia town located about 240 miles from Atlanta.

Gray’s legal actions state that his rights to free speech were violated when he was wrongly thought to be protesting without a permit and panhandling.

The Blackshear case was dismissed in U.S. District Court in Waycross, July 6, with a settlement that includes rescinding a city law, foundation attorney Adam Steinbaugh said on Thursday.

Gray, a U.S. Army veteran, travels to cities in the southeast to test official reaction to demonstrations of his civil rights while standing on sidewalks in business districts or outside a local government buildings. He typically greets passersby with a statement that also appears on the sign that he’s holding, “God bless our homeless vets.”

The self-described civil rights investigator records interactions with the public for his YouTube channel, “Honor Your Oath.” While demonstrating, he is often interrupted by police who question him about illegal panhandling or protesting.

“He has reached the age of retirement and he believes very strongly in free speech and he wants to essentially see how the public and public officials respond to the exercises,” Steinbaugh said of Gray’.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to defending the right to free speech and partnered with the University of Georgia First Amendment Clinic in filing the suit against the Blackshear police chief.

The chief approached Gray while he was demonstrating outside City Hall in 2021. He told Gray that he needed a permit to protest or demonstrate and must file an application with the mayor’s office.

“It’s kind of silly but that’s what the rules are,” Wright is heard saying on Gray’s video.

Gray had the option of leaving the area before being arrested. Before leaving, he asked for a citation saying it was his First Amendment right to demonstrate.

In settling the lawsuit, Blackshear revoked the ordinance that resulted in his citation, Steinbaugh said. The city also donated $1,791 to the the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. The amount represents the year the First Amendment was ratified.

In addition, Blackshear agreed to train its officers in free speech.

Gray’s lawsuit against Alpharetta includes Lt. Arrick Furr and Officer Harrold Shoffeitt as co-defendants. The city filed a response to Gray’s complaint in June and declined to comment this week.

Gray was handcuffed by Furr outside City Hall in January 2022. Police had been notified by two people that he was panhandling.

“I’m not panhandling, I’m just saying, ‘God bless the homeless vets’ on public property,” Gray is heard saying in his video recording.

Last January, Lt. David Freeman, Alpharetta’s police public information officer, said via email that Furr violated department policy in his interaction with Gray. He was suspended and required to complete additional police training.