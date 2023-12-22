North Fulton Community Charities receives hundreds of bikes

Giving is strong in North Fulton. Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is thanking Bikes for Kids and Bike Alpharetta for donating 425 bicycles for children from low-income families.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, volunteers from both groups held their annual Domestique Day where they washed, repaired and tuned-up hundreds of bikes so they are ready for NFCC’s Toyland Shop.

Bike Alpharetta is a nonprofit organization that works closely with local cities to advocate for a safe and enjoyable environment for biking enthusiasts of all abilities. The group actively participates in ensuring Alpharetta maintains its status as a Bike Friendly Community.