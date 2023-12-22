North Fulton Community Charities receives hundreds of bikes

North Fulton Community Charities is thanking Bikes for Kids and Bike Alpharetta for donating 425 bicycles for NFCC's Toyland Shop.

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Giving is strong in North Fulton. Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is thanking Bikes for Kids and Bike Alpharetta for donating 425 bicycles for children from low-income families.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, volunteers from both groups held their annual Domestique Day where they washed, repaired and tuned-up hundreds of bikes so they are ready for NFCC’s Toyland Shop.

Bike Alpharetta is a nonprofit organization that works closely with local cities to advocate for a safe and enjoyable environment for biking enthusiasts of all abilities. The group actively participates in ensuring Alpharetta maintains its status as a Bike Friendly Community.

Bikes for Kids are volunteers with Bike Alpharetta who refurbish donated bicycles and tricycles for the North Fulton community. They accept used bikes throughout the year that need gentle repair. Information: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaBikesForKids.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
