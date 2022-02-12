Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

North Fulton Community Charities offering tax prep services

North Fulton Community Charities offers IRS-trained and certified volunteers to assist families in filing their income taxes. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
North Fulton Community Charities offers IRS-trained and certified volunteers to assist families in filing their income taxes. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is offering free income tax preparation and filing for individuals and families making $58,000 or less annually. Through a partnership with the Internal Revenue Services and United Way, NFCC provides the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program each year.

IRS-trained and -certified volunteers will assist families in filing their income taxes. Free basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing is also available.

Appointments are available now through April 13 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, every other Friday and first Saturdays at the Barbara Duffy Center, 11275 Elkins Road and every other Thursday at the Food Pantry, 11270 Elkins Road.

For more details and a list of documents required at the tax return preparation appointment, go to www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/vita-tax-preparation/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell Recreation Commission unveils 2022 marketing and communications plan
4h ago
Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center ends soon
8h ago
Andrew Young, 89, says he still has work to do at Sandy Springs luncheon
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top