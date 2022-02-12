North Fulton Community Charities offering tax prep services

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is offering free income tax preparation and filing for individuals and families making $58,000 or less annually. Through a partnership with the Internal Revenue Services and United Way, NFCC provides the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program each year.
IRS-trained and -certified volunteers will assist families in filing their income taxes. Free basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing is also available.
Appointments are available now through April 13 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, every other Friday and first Saturdays at the Barbara Duffy Center, 11275 Elkins Road and every other Thursday at the Food Pantry, 11270 Elkins Road.
For more details and a list of documents required at the tax return preparation appointment, go to www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/vita-tax-preparation/.
About the Author