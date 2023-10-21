North Fulton Community Charities kick-off fall donation drives

Credit: North Fulton Community Charities

Credit: North Fulton Community Charities

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Alpharetta-based North Fulton Community Charities needs the public’s help to support the nonprofit’s seasonal drives to help neighbors in need.

This year, NFCC’s Warm Coat drive and Thanksgiving drive will run concurrently Nov. 6-8 (with distribution days Nov. 9-11). To donate coats, winter accessories or food sign up at https://nfcchelp.org/holiday-programs/.

In 2022, NFCC provided close to 1,100 coats and 2,700 accessories to local families. Participate by donating gently used coats, purchase coats from NFCC’s Amazon wish list, make a donation or volunteer to sort and distribute coats to families.

For 40 years, the Thanksgiving drive has provided fresh and frozen food, non-perishable items and a grocery store gift card to families for a special meal together without the stress of an additional financial burden.

Sponsorships available for each program.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged...37m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
8h ago

Credit: Eric Stirgus

Georgia Gwinnett College chief of staff to leave for private sector job
2h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Getaway car found, but no sign of 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
9h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Getaway car found, but no sign of 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
9h ago

Week 10 high school football scoreboard: Big upset for Parkview
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Roswell

Roswell launches project dashboard for bond program
14h ago
Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization seeks new members
19h ago
Sandy Springs hoping for grant to partially fund next trail segment
19h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top