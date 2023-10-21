North Fulton Community Charities kick-off fall donation drives

Alpharetta-based North Fulton Community Charities needs the public’s help to support the nonprofit’s seasonal drives to help neighbors in need.
This year, NFCC’s Warm Coat drive and Thanksgiving drive will run concurrently Nov. 6-8 (with distribution days Nov. 9-11). To donate coats, winter accessories or food sign up at https://nfcchelp.org/holiday-programs/.
In 2022, NFCC provided close to 1,100 coats and 2,700 accessories to local families. Participate by donating gently used coats, purchase coats from NFCC’s Amazon wish list, make a donation or volunteer to sort and distribute coats to families.
For 40 years, the Thanksgiving drive has provided fresh and frozen food, non-perishable items and a grocery store gift card to families for a special meal together without the stress of an additional financial burden.
Sponsorships available for each program.
