North Fulton Community Charities kick-off fall donation drives

This year, NFCC’s Warm Coat drive and Thanksgiving drive will run concurrently Nov. 6-8 (with distribution days Nov. 9-11). To donate coats, winter accessories or food sign up at https://nfcchelp.org/holiday-programs/.

In 2022, NFCC provided close to 1,100 coats and 2,700 accessories to local families. Participate by donating gently used coats, purchase coats from NFCC’s Amazon wish list, make a donation or volunteer to sort and distribute coats to families.

For 40 years, the Thanksgiving drive has provided fresh and frozen food, non-perishable items and a grocery store gift card to families for a special meal together without the stress of an additional financial burden.

Sponsorships available for each program.