Milton establishes municipal election qualifying dates

Candidates interested in running for public office in Milton will be able to qualify with a completed application and $390 fee 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. Three city council positions are up for grabs.

Early voting in this municipal election will take place Oct. 16 through Nov. 3 at three locations:

City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk

Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road

The Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Ga. 9.

Early voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct.19-31 (excluding Sundays) and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-3.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. A runoff election, if necessary, will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 with advanced voting 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec.1.

This will be the first time the city is running its own municipal election.