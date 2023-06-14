Milton approves wedding venue in Crabapple

The Milton City Council recently approved a permit for Sometheme Weddings and Events to host “high-end” weddings and events on the entire third floor of 3100 Heritage Walk.

The 4,000-square foot space in a Market District at Crabapple building is currently under construction.

Conditions of approval indicate no more than 150 people will be in the space at a time and amplified music will only be played inside the building. Hours of operation will be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The applicant plans to only allow one event per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Meals will be provided by licensed caterers, with no cooking (beyond re-heating) on-site.

There is a partnership between the company and Silos Professional Building on Crabapple Road as well as with Fulton County Schools for off-site parking and transportation to the venue. Any events during the week involving more than 40 guests, will be limited to starting after Fulton County school hours have concluded. Shuttle buses will not pass through residential areas.