Johns Creek to develop Medlock Bridge at State Bridge revitalization Plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

One of the key goals of Johns Creek’s adopted Comprehensive Plan is to encourage redevelopment of existing underutilized commercial centers into mixed-use village centers. One of the identified target areas is the Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road commercial node.

To get the project underway, the Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $154,100 contract with the Sizemore Group to develop a Revitalization Plan for Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road.

The city has chosen Sizemore because of their approach to community engagement, qualifications and technical competence. Their plan includes using various methods to engage the public, disseminate information and to obtain input and feedback. The company’s recent projects include the Highway 9 at Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 400 Master Plan for Roswell, Buford Highway Master Plan for Norcross, and Marietta’s Livable Centers Initiative Master Plan.

This project will be funded through the $150,000 set aside in the FY2023 Capital Projects Fund combined with $4,100 from the professional services in the Community Development Department’s operations budget.

