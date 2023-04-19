Johns Creek to develop Medlock Bridge at State Bridge revitalization Plan

To get the project underway, the Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $154,100 contract with the Sizemore Group to develop a Revitalization Plan for Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road.

The city has chosen Sizemore because of their approach to community engagement, qualifications and technical competence. Their plan includes using various methods to engage the public, disseminate information and to obtain input and feedback. The company’s recent projects include the Highway 9 at Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 400 Master Plan for Roswell, Buford Highway Master Plan for Norcross, and Marietta’s Livable Centers Initiative Master Plan.