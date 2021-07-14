Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Gutbusters, 5495 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 80/B
Kale Me Crazy, 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 96/A
Little Alley Steak, 955 Canton St., Roswell. 95/A
OK Café, 1284 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 91/A
Sushi Nami, 5316 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta. 98/A
