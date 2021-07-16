Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Houston’s Restaurant, 3539 Northside Parkway, Atlanta. 90/A
Il Forno NY Pizza & Pasta II, 5680 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 94/A
Landmark’s Midtown Cinema, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 97/A
Refuge Coffee Co., 145 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. 100/A
Steak ‘n Shake, 2355 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 100/A
