HOPE Atlanta distributes meals to women and children

Through the disruption, however, the organization still managed to pass out over 200,000 meals.

The kitchen served about 25 women Thursday.

“We hope to get back to the height of about 80 a day,” Liston said.

Melissa Howard, 46, sat down for a meal Thursday, and has been getting meals from the kitchen for several years. Howard, who has two children, lives in Section 8 housing and collects disability.

“It’s very beneficial to me,” Howard said. “Everybody here has been a blessing to me.”

The meals, which reminded some of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, was prepared and served by HOPE Atlanta staff and volunteers with Georgia’s Own Credit Union. The credit union has been a partner of the organization for about 10 years, Marin Kraushaar, the executive director of the Georgia’s Own Foundation, said.

“For the past couple of years, serving here at the women’s kitchen has been a favorite,” Kraushaar said. “It truly is an impactful experience.”

“They have really helped me and my family out, tremendously,” Howard said. “By the grace of God that I can say that.”