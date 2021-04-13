ajc logo
X

Subdivision plans get Henry County zoning board approval

A conservation subdivision is proposed at Hwy. 20 and Airline Road.
A conservation subdivision is proposed at Hwy. 20 and Airline Road.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 25 regular meeting to approve a conditional use and recommend rezoning of a 93-acre tract at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Airline Road. The new zoning is single-family residential with sewer, and the conditional use is for a conservation subdivision, which allows for considerably smaller lot sizes for the 114 proposed lots with at least 40 percent of the overall tract preserved as protected greenspace.

A handful of citizens addressed the board at the virtual meeting to voice their opposition, but both items passed with no dissenting votes.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top