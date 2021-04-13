Subdivision plans get Henry County zoning board approval

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 25 regular meeting to approve a conditional use and recommend rezoning of a 93-acre tract at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Airline Road. The new zoning is single-family residential with sewer, and the conditional use is for a conservation subdivision, which allows for considerably smaller lot sizes for the 114 proposed lots with at least 40 percent of the overall tract preserved as protected greenspace.