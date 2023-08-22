Locust Grove rezoning approved

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Aug. 7 regular meeting to approve the rezoning of a 189.8-acre site at the intersection of South Ola Road and Singley Drive. The site was formerly zoned for residential-agricultural use and the new zoning is single-family residential.

The council also voted to amend the city’s future land use map designation from rural residential to low-density residential for the multiple tracts that make up the site. The plan for the property is to develop a 257-lot residential subdivision.

In an unrelated action, the council approved rezoning from single-family residential to office-institutional for a half-acre site at 3536 Hwy. 42. The applicant plans to repurpose the existing historical structure on the lot for office use.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.