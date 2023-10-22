Henry police to get federal funds

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 17 regular meeting to approve the acceptance of a $36,868 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The award is federally funded and no local matching dollars will be required.
Officials said the money will be used by the Henry County Police Department to provide officers with enhanced ballistic resistant body armor that could save their lives in the event of an active shooter incident, and individual trauma kits that would enable them to deliver medical care to victims suffering from gunshot wounds or other traumatic injuries.
Information: henrycountyga.gov.
