Snellville city council cracks down on street racing

In May, more than 80 people were arrested after a street racing exhibition took over the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Police also learned that a pizza delivery vehicle was surrounded and damaged as it tried to escape from the exhibition.

While Snellville has not seen many instances of street racing, city spokesman Brian Arrington said the ordinance was meant to be proactive.

“City officials do not see street racing as an overwhelming problem locally, but want to spread the word that the city means business when it comes to preventing this illegal activity,” Arrington said.