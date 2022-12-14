Snellville city council cracks down on street racing

Snellville city council on Monday approved an ordinance to fine and jail street racers.
The ordinance targets anyone knowingly acting as an organizer of street racing or reckless driving exhibition with fines of up to $1,000, or jail for up to six months.
“Any motor vehicle used in any street racing exhibition or reckless driving exhibition may be removed and impounded by police,” a press release said.
The new ordinance will also allow those who watch and record street racing to face penalties.
In October, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to crack down on street racers, stunt drivers and those who organize or promote the exhibitions.
In May, more than 80 people were arrested after a street racing exhibition took over the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Police also learned that a pizza delivery vehicle was surrounded and damaged as it tried to escape from the exhibition.
While Snellville has not seen many instances of street racing, city spokesman Brian Arrington said the ordinance was meant to be proactive.
“City officials do not see street racing as an overwhelming problem locally, but want to spread the word that the city means business when it comes to preventing this illegal activity,” Arrington said.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC