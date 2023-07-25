Nonprofit helping foster kids plans 5K in Lawrenceville

Because One Matters, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children impacted by foster care, will host its inaugural Splash & Dash 5k and Family Fun Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Coolray Stadium, 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

The event is designed to raise awareness and funds to empower children impacted by foster care.

Like other splash and dash events, get ready to be doused in a kaleidoscope of colors as you run through color zones. After the race, participants and spectators can enjoy a Family Fun Day within the stadium including bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, food trucks, games and more.

All proceeds from the event will go directly towards educational opportunities, mentorship and essential resources for children impacted by foster care and low-income families.

Register online: www.runsignup.com/Race/GA/Lawrenceville/SplashandDashRace. Information and to sponsor: info@becauseonematters.org or 470-756-0902.

Learn more about Because One Matters at https://becauseonematters.org.