Lawrenceville to receive nearly $8 million in federal infrastructure funds

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help Lawrenceville rebuild energy infrastructure and reduce methane emissions, which contribute to climate change. Using the funding, the city can also repair or replace aging pipeline infrastructure.

The city will use the funding to repair nearly 25 miles of old pipelines in the gas system, mostly from the 1950′s and 60′s, Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. Lawrenceville provides natural gas to parts of Gwinnett, Rockdale and Walton counties.