Lawrenceville to receive nearly $8 million in federal infrastructure funds

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath this week announced that Lawrenceville will receive about $7.7 million in critical infrastructure funding.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help Lawrenceville rebuild energy infrastructure and reduce methane emissions, which contribute to climate change. Using the funding, the city can also repair or replace aging pipeline infrastructure.

The city will use the funding to repair nearly 25 miles of old pipelines in the gas system, mostly from the 1950′s and 60′s, Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. Lawrenceville provides natural gas to parts of Gwinnett, Rockdale and Walton counties.

“It’s not our entire system, but I think it’s around 15%, 20% of our system replaced within two years,” Warbington said.

The five-year program is also estimated to create 400 jobs in the city.

“We have seen the damage failures of our critical infrastructure can have in our country, and we must work hard to ensure we keep the people of our community safe, our economy growing, and our environment clean,” McBath said.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

