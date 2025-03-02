Hundreds in Atlanta rally around Ukraine after contentious Oval Office shouting match

Morsberger condemned the failure of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, while Russia, Britain and the U.S. promised not to use force or threats, and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and existing borders. The countries also agreed to seek immediate action from the United Nations Security Council if Ukraine needed assistance.

Credit: Ashley Ahn Credit: Ashley Ahn

He further slammed the critical rhetoric toward Zelenskyy’s appearance during the Washington meeting. The Ukrainian leader has worn an all-black uniform in solidarity with soldiers since the start of the war.

“Zelenskyy can wear whatever he wants during a time of war,” he said. “It’s not up to a goofball to question what he’s wearing. That’s absurd.”

Zelenskyy traveled to the White House on Friday to sign a deal that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine’s earth minerals. It was an ill-fated attempt to appease the Trump administration, while Ukraine continued to fight a three-year war against Russia, heavily relying on American support.

But after one stunning meeting, Ukraine could be on the verge of losing support of its most powerful ally.

The meeting deteriorated into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy, who warned them against moving too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. and Russian officials began peace talks without Ukraine at the table in February, with preparations underway for Trump and Putin to meet in-person.

Trump berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful,” then called off the signing of the minerals deal.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” Trump said Friday after the meeting. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Credit: Ashley Ahn Credit: Ashley Ahn

Leaders of the Ukrainian-American community of Atlanta called the abrupt end to the meeting and dismissive treatment of Ukraine’s leadership “alarming signals that jeopardize the strong U.S.-Ukraine partnership and global stability.”

“A retreat from supporting Ukraine would embolden authoritarian regimes, weaken U.S. alliances and create a more dangerous world for Americans,” Olga Gorman, CEO of the nonprofit HelpingUkraineUS, said.

Zelenskyy took to social media to address the Oval Office blowout and thank the U.S. for its support over the past three years.

“Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners,” he said Saturday. “But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals.”

At the same time, Zelenskyy began meeting with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to reaffirm their support. Other allies including Canada, Australia and France also renewed their support for Ukraine.

“There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. “We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so."

“Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Credit: Ashley Ahn Credit: Ashley Ahn

Oleksii Shumskyi, 34, rejected Trump’s claim that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful in the meeting, saying Zelenskyy had shown nothing but respect and gratitude for America’s support.

Shumskyi, whose parents and brother are in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, called on Trump and more of America to acknowledge Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine as the victim.

“Day to day, there are sirens, air attacks, kids having to study where there is easy access to bunkers to be protected from shelling,” he said. “Childhoods are ruined. Families are lost.”

He added that America’s support for Ukraine is not only pertinent to the safety and freedom of his people, but that of Europe.

“Before this meeting, there was a guarantee that Europe was protected from a Russian attack,” he said. “But now, even European leaders are uncertain where U.S. stands and there are only Ukrainian soldiers protecting Europe from Russia.”

Tom Dilbeck, 57, called Trump’s rhetoric during the meeting “shameful” and urged more Americans to remember America’s responsibility to the Budapest Memorandum, democracy and freedom.

“The only reason why Ukraine doesn’t have the cards is because Trump cheats the cards,” he said.