Gwinnett police hosting ‘Operation Children Thrive’ backpack drive

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting “Operation Children Thrive,” to collect and provide students the supplies they need to start the 2021-22 school year. Donation boxes will be available at all police precincts, the Gwinnett Police Training Center and Gwinnett Police Headquarters 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 16. Locations: www.tinyurl.com/Gwinnett-Precincts.