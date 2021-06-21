Gwinnett approves new $1.7 million building for police vehicle maintenance

The police department is currently using a building that was built in the 1970s. The new 6,084-square-foot single-story pre-engineered metal building will house a three-bay service area and offices.

“This addition will increase efficiency and prevent delays as technicians must currently work in the elements to complete work orders,” said Gwinnett County Police Deputy Chief James McClure. “It will also add office and storage space for the facilities maintenance group that maintains our 15 police facilities which include six precincts, headquarters and the training facility.”