Free COVID-19 vaccines come with drink ticket in Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations 5 to 7 p.m. Sat., May 29 at the Town Center. Everyone accepting vaccination will receive a a free drink ticket to CMX Cinebistro ($10.00 value).
A Lab Corp mobile unit will be set up on the service road behind the Veterans Monument to administer the Pfizer vaccine.
Concert goers should look for signs directing them to the location. For those not attending the concert, parking is available in one of the lots off DaVinci Court (Peachtree Corners Circle), then via a short walk through the woodland path to the Town Green. Directional signs will guide you to the mobile unit.
Bring driver’s license or other form of ID indicating your birth date and insurance card if available. Those receiving their first shot will be given information on how to access the second dose.