Duluth approves gas station on Buford Highway

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago
The Duluth City Council recently approved a special use permit for a gas station in the Mooring Plaza at 2856 Buford Highway. This site has previously operated as a Marathon gas station but will be a Citgo station when it reopens under new ownership.

The Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions related to the detention pond and parking lot paving. Council members’ concerns about unlawful gaming rooms were addressed by the owner along with assurances that landscaping and needed repairs to the property are being handled.

