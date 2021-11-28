3 injured after gas fumes, smoke ignite car in Gwinnett County, fire officials say

Gwinnett firefighters responded to HomeTowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. where they found two people on the ground in the parking lot, fire officials said. They had been pulled out of the blazing vehicle by witnesses, authorities said. Witnesses also grabbed fire extinguishers from the hotel and put out the fire.

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by gas fumes mixing with the individuals smoking inside the vehicle.