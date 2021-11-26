Charges upgraded to murder for mother who reported 8-year-old missing

Kimberly Hall called Gwinnett County police Sunday to report that her daughter, Amari, was missing. Officers questioned both Hall and her partner, Celeste Owens, while searching for the girl. But police Chief J.D. McClure said investigators soon began to question the women’s statements.

“I can’t speculate on why they reported her as missing,” McClure said Tuesday. “But our investigation revealed Amari was not, in fact, missing. Very early in the investigation, we began to suspect foul play.”