18 displaced in Gwinnett apartment fire started by cooking mishap

Investigators believe the fire spread after a woman cooking on her kitchen stove and could not get it under control. She eventually evacuated her apartment as the fire grew, and several units near hers were alerted of the danger by their smoke alarms.

The occupants of two upstairs units were able to leave through their front doors, and three people jumped from a second-floor balcony before firefighters arrived, Wilson said.

All 20 units in the apartment building were evacuated, according to Wilson, but 10 of the apartments were undamaged and those occupants were able to return to their homes. Two of the apartments and an attic space suffered serious fire damage, while eight other units were damaged by smoke and water, Wilson said.

The fire displaced 16 adults and two children, who were being assisted with lodging by the property management company and the American Red Cross of Georgia.

A fire investigator confirmed the woman’s reports about the cooking fire and determined it was accidental, Wilson said.