Cumming hosts Christmas Parade, Festival on Dec. 3

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

The fifth annual city of Cumming Christmas Parade and Fairgrounds Festival will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3.

The parade begins at 5 p.m., and the Fairgrounds Christmas Festival will follow the parade from 6-8 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade should complete and return this form to Crystal Ledford at cledford@cityofcumming.net by 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at bit.ly/3UFtPpK.

To sponsor or participate in this year’s Fairgrounds Christmas Festival, contact the Cumming fairgrounds office at 770-781-3491.

Registration for the parade does not register the participant as a vendor or a participant in the Fairgrounds Festival.

The city’s first Christmas tree is on display at the City Center.

For more information, visit CityOfCumming.net.

Carolyn Cunningham
