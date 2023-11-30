Cumming Christmas Parade is Dec. 9

A nighttime holiday event is coming up soon in Forsyth County.
Cumming will host a Christmas Parade from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Rain or shine, the parade will start from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds via Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road.
Deadline to register for the parade is 5 p.m. Dec. 4 by contacting Crystal Ledford at cledford@cityofcumming.net or completing the parade registration form at tinyurl.com/yt4zeb9z.
See more details at cityofcumming.net/event/2023-city-of-cumming-Christmas-parade.
