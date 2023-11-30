BreakingNews
Newton County murder suspect surrenders outside DeKalb home

Cumming Christmas Parade is Dec. 9

Rain or shine, Cumming's Christmas Parade will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9 from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds along Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road. (Courtesy of Cumming)

Credit: City of Cumming

Combined ShapeCaption
Rain or shine, Cumming's Christmas Parade will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9 from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds along Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road. (Courtesy of Cumming)

Credit: City of Cumming

Credit: City of Cumming

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 minute ago

A nighttime holiday event is coming up soon in Forsyth County.

Cumming will host a Christmas Parade from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9.

Rain or shine, the parade will start from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds via Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road.

Deadline to register for the parade is 5 p.m. Dec. 4 by contacting Crystal Ledford at cledford@cityofcumming.net or completing the parade registration form at tinyurl.com/yt4zeb9z.

See more details at cityofcumming.net/event/2023-city-of-cumming-Christmas-parade.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top