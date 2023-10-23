Food unprotected from contamination at Life Soup

Multiple food items prepared the night before were not cooled to safe temperatures. Cabbage, potatoes, and other vegetables were discarded. Other food items prepared 24 hours ago were not date-marked for disposal.

Foods in multiple coolers were not properly covered. Eggs, tomatoes, cabbage and noodles were out of the temperature range and were discarded.

Raw beef was over ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and freezer, putting the food at risk of cross-contamination.

Food containers were on the walk-in cooler floor, and food boxes were on the kitchen floor.

Employees were washing their hands in the vegetable and dishwashing sinks, and some workers were not washing between tasks. The hand sinks had no soap or paper towels.

Life Soup, 1291 Old Peachtree Road, scored 48/U, down from 81/B. It will be re-inspected.