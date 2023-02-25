Food unprotected at Locust Grove Denny’s

A health inspector said the Denny’s at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove showed a pattern of non-compliance with food safety, which led to a failing score.
For example, employees were not correctly using gloves when handling food and were prepping ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.
Ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler had mold-like spores. These were discarded.
The reach-in and walk-in coolers had multiple uncovered food items at risk of cross-contamination.
The inspector saw a roach in the main kitchen area. Cutting boards had food debris stuck in the grooves.
Also, there were repeat food temperature violations for multiple cold and hot foods. Items prepared for the day were placed on ice for rapid cooling to prevent contamination.
Denny’s, 1020 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Locust Grove, scored 60/U on the routine health inspection, down from a previous score of 80/B.
It will be re-inspected.
